The gentleman who gifted these albums had them meticulously ordered and alphabetized before they made their way to me in the trunk of a compact car. Re-sorting them into my existing stacks seems like the perfect winter project.
My album donor had equally generous tastes in composers, with an affinity for non-pianic keyboards of all sorts: organs, harpsichords, clavichords, even a sizable stack of analog synthesizer performances (hello, Tomita) from the “switched on” era. The stacks held heavy helpings of organist composers like Charles-Marie Widor, César Franck and Louis Vierne; and virtuosic interpreters like Albert Schweitzer, Helmut Walcha and E. Power Biggs, able to turn the smallest studio apartment into a grand-seeming studio cathedral.
But the first record that caught my eyes, my ears and has yet to part ways with my turntable is perhaps the most powerhouse pairing ever to bridge the ages: Ralph Kirkpatrick playing Johann Sebastian Bach.
Specifically, Book 1 of Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” which reaches its tricentennial this year.
The WTC, as it’s often affectionately abbreviated, is a two-volume set of preludes and fugues written in each of the 24 musical keys, rising two-by-two through each of them, from C major to B minor. Penned nearly 20 years apart, the paired short compositions were intended “for the use and profit of musical youth,” but 300 years later, their magic is truly multipurpose.
The WTC lately attends everything from my more focused activities (reading, writing, wall-staring) to my mindless household engagements (dusting, folding, wall-staring). The preludes conjure something like a transcendent beauty — miniature glimpses of Bach’s celestial reach. The fugues, meanwhile, weave something more like the wale of a domestic fabric. Taken together, though, the forms and functions of the WTC offer something like an architectural experience — you wander through Bach’s arches, the keys catching and coloring the light.
This might be a little facile, I can’t really tell these days, but I might also be drawn to the WTC’s insistent illusion of order. Maybe alphabetizing my records and cleaning my house and sorting everything that can possibly be sorted and listening to “The Well-Tempered Clavier” for enjoyment is just me trying to dial down or drown out the disorder of everything else.
But even the order the WTC imposes on itself seems illusory. At all times, Bach seems to push against his own organizing principle, his brilliance relentlessly threatening the strictures of its structure. His music is always bigger than how we can think of it; sunlight as trapped by a bird cage.
Here, “well-tempered” refers to Bach’s enthusiastic — and then quite edgy — pursuit of an “equal temperament,” a tuning that would allow all of the keys to be played. Some, like C-sharp minor, had fallen completely off the intonation table. But that well-struck temperance could just as well refer to the suites’ careful balance of form and freedom — as with a poetic form, Bach’s limitless possibilities are realized through those very boundaries he sets for himself.
This particular recording, from 1965, seems on its surface to be a standard capture of the most standard of standards, Kirkpatrick studiously seated in a suit at a black and red harpsichord (a Neupert, I’m guessing?) surrounded by bound volumes in an austere-looking drawing room. But this harpsichord rendition has, for some reason, never made the leap to digital. (His earlier recording of the set from 1963 on his preferred instrument, the clavichord, was issued on CD in 2000. This bit of rarity tempering the WTC’s ubiquity registers as yet another delectable tension.)
I vibe with Ralph Kirkpatrick in a few ways. For one thing, we were sort of neighbors. Ralph was born in 1911 in Leominster, Mass., the town next to where I was born a generation later. Leominster had the Blue Devils and Fitchburg had the Red Raiders; they had plastics plants, we had paper mills. But shared by both communities was a firm commitment to staying put. My greatest fear growing up in triple-deckered suburbia was that the city limits would become my own.
Ralph, however — good on him — made it out of the Montachusett Valley. After a childhood spent in piano lessons, he got into Harvard University and made his way to Paris, where he studied harpsichord with Wanda Landowska and music theory with Nadia Boulanger. He went to Germany and learned from organist Günther Ramin, composer Heinz Tiessen and early music revivalist and revered instrument maker, Arnold Dolmetsch.
He performed and recorded now-standard accounts of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” as well as a comprehensive survey of Domenico Scarlatti’s sonatas. He also dug into contemporary works by composers including Igor Stravinsky, Elliott Carter and Henry Cowell. He won a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1937, and went on to distinguished teaching careers at Yale University and the University of California at Berkeley.
Oh and he’s also the namesake of an asteroid. Honestly, not too shabby for a Leominster kid.
But my immediate identification with Kirkpatrick goes beyond just a neighborly resonance. We seem to share a mutually stubborn allergy to what I must transpose into horsepucky.
As an interpreter of Bach, Kirkpatrick’s renown stemmed from dual senses of fidelity: the crisp, prickly, precise sonics of his playing, but also his devout attention to and reverence for the music itself. Kirkpatrick’s interpretation of Bach was akin to a nave’s interpretation of its organ, or a priest’s recitation of the Word — pure and mere vessel. Ideally invisible.
His New York Times obituary in 1984 took note of this “serious, objective approach to music, setting almost motionless as he played, refusing to exploit his own virtueity, or any flashiness in the score.”
And in his liner notes to the 1965 recording in my hands, pianist Walther Kaempfer calls Kirkpatrick “the born exponent of Bach”: “Within the strictly observed bounds of historical and stylistic fidelity each work takes on, at his hands, the human characteristics of the culture which gave birth to it.”
Kirkpatrick’s authority comes, in part, from another aspect of him I have quickly come to love: The man was a true crank. “With the popularity of Telemann and Vivaldi,” he said in 1969, “one realized how much people desire banal and comfortable mediocrity.”
He also had plenty of thoughts concerning the WTC, of which he was quite protective.
“Much of the vast literature already published about the WTC deserves either oblivion or that kind of specific attack in which here I am unwilling to engage,” he wrote in “Interpreting Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier: A Performer’s Discourse of Method,” a collection of lectures from 1964 published by Yale in the last year of Kirkpatrick’s life.
As one might imagine, Kirkpatrick did not view his own examination of the WTC with the same degree of disdain. He asserted that melody, rhythm and harmony were the only matters of concern for those playing the delicate piece, and I love the rules of engagement he set out for pianists (specifically) daring to take it on:
- “Treat temptations to provocative eccentricity and to superficial effects with the contempt they deserve.”
- “If you are determined to make Bach sound like something else, then play something else.”
- “ ‘Bach’s way’ captured kills music; ‘Bach’s way’ followed, confers on it infinite life.”
I also love the idea of Ralph from Leominster proverbially hurling a bust of Bach at anyone who would dare approach his favorite composer with anything short of supplication. It reminds me of how I can trash talk my hometown and still feel weirdly protective of it, defensive of the cell of a shell it kept me in for so long.
Something about those limits made me aware of limits, and made want to push past them.
Sometimes I think this is why churches are so tall. To make us aware of what’s beyond their reach. Maybe this is where Ralph and I really hit the same frequency, and how he makes some of the oldest music I know sound like something I’ve never heard. He plays it how it’s meant to be played — that is, within and without its limits.
“It is not so much a question of understanding Bach wrongly or rightly as a question of capacities of consciousness and feeling,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “It’s a question of abstaining from taking a position which in any way precludes further revelation. The mind made up need not necessarily become the equivalent of the mind closed.”