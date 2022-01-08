Milne unveiled the character Edward Bear in a 1924 collection of poetry, which led to the 1926 book “Winnie-the-Pooh,” whimsically illustrated by E.H. Shepard. Milne and Shepard, having survived the horrors of World War I battlefields, chose to turn sharply toward the warmth of an imaginary playland inspired by their own children’s stuffed toys. They introduced the anthropomorphic title teddy bear and such friends as Rabbit, Piglet, Owl, Kanga and child Roo, downcast donkey Eeyore and human Christopher Robin, named for Milne’s son. The first “Winnie-the-Pooh” tells a series of charming adventures, including thwarted attempts to score a little honey.