“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the sheriff’s office account posted on Twitter. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
TMZ first reported that Saget was found in his room by hotel security on Sunday afternoon. Saget had recently launched a stand-up tour with the first two dates in Florida this weekend, and performed in Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday night. “Loved tonight’s show,” he tweeted after his set. “Appreciative audience.”
As soon as the news broke, there were a flood of tributes from fellow actors and comedians.
“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” Norman Lear tweeted.
“I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet,” wrote Joel McHale. “I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”
“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny,” Nikki Glaser tweeted.
“Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man,” wrote Kat Dennings. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.”
“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs," George Takei wrote. "Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls.”
(This is a developing story. This post will be updated.)