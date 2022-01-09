The posts announcing the night’s winners were as strange as the journey to the 79th Globes itself, sometimes omitting the project titles in favor of corny jokes: “It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the work out Andrew Garfield,” the account tweeted of the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star, who won best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical. “If laughter is the best medicine, [“West Side Story”] is the cure for what ails you,” wrote someone who doesn’t seem to have seen either version of the classic musical. (They later deleted the tweet and, in its replacement, updated the word “laughter” with “music.” Good call.)