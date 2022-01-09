Unlike the shows upended by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, however, Sunday’s Globes were never going to look like they did before. Most of Hollywood shunned the HFPA after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé in February about the 87-member organization’s questionable practices and lack of Black members. The HFPA and its iffy press credentials were never considered as prestigious as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which comprises more than 8,000 voters across 17 branches, but the telecast itself was widely watched — and considered a valuable publicity opportunity for studios and celebrities alike.
But major industry figures, from powerful publicists to studio heads, deemed the Times report the last straw. Facing pressure, NBC announced in May that it would not be airing the 2022 Globes, stating that “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”
What was the HFPA to do? After pledging to make “transformational change,” the group hired its first-ever “chief diversity officer” and adopted new rules barring members from accepting studio gifts or favors. It also got a new president, German journalist Helen Hoehne, and added 21 members — 29 percent of whom identify as Black.
There was, in fact, a Globes ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel Sunday night, but it was attended by select HFPA members and grant recipients. (An HFPA representative told The Washington Post that its main focus this year was philanthropy. A news release issued after the ceremony noted that the HFPA has donated more than $50 million to entertainment charities and scholarship programs throughout the past 25 years.)
The posts announcing the night’s winners were as strange as the journey to the 79th Globes itself, sometimes omitting the project titles in favor of corny jokes: “It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the work out Andrew Garfield,” the account tweeted of the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star, who won best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical. “If laughter is the best medicine, [“West Side Story”] is the cure for what ails you,” wrote someone who doesn’t seem to have seen either version of the classic musical. (They later deleted the tweet and, in its replacement, updated the word “laughter” with “music.” Good call.)
At several points throughout the night, the HFPA’s live blog also quoted actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaking about the group’s philanthropic efforts, sans context. The group then tweeted a video she filmed for them — after quickly deleting a post in which they used the wrong handle for the star.
But that’s enough of that. Without any further ado, here are the winners from the Globes that nobody could watch.
Best motion picture, drama
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
Best director, motion picture
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best TV series, drama
“Succession” (HBO)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best TV series, comedy or musical
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
Best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best limited series or TV movie
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon)
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best supporting actor in a TV series
O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Best original score, motion picture
Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Best screenplay, motion picture
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Best animated feature film
“Encanto”
Best foreign language film
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
Best original song, motion picture
“No Time to Die,” from “No Time to Die”
