It wasn’t just that he played a genial guy on TV. By seemingly all accounts, he was one of the nicest people in show business. After his death, “Raising Dad” actress Kat Dennings called him “the loveliest man,” adding “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective.” Billy Crystal called him “one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known.” Candace Cameron Bure, who played one of his daughters on “Full House,” wrote that he was “was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life.”