A: I so agree with you, and that’s the kind of filmmaking that I respond to. Ideally, what you’re doing is you’re engaging people and you’re asking them, “How do you feel about this? Who do you think that is in a relationship?” I remember someone saying to me about Callie early on — the pregnant sister-in-law — someone saying, “You might need to work on her a little bit because it wasn’t clear whether or not she was ominous or friendly.” I was like, “No, that’s great.” That’s so many people you meet in your life, where you’re like, “I’m not sure if that person is ominous or friendly.” And then you’re engaged. Is she a friend or foe, you know?