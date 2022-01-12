“He asked how old I was and I told him that I was 13,” Charlie recalls in the episode “Jerry.” Immediately, he says, Harris asked him for sexually explicit pictures. Charlie sent the photo because he looked up to Harris, a star in the cheer community even before Netflix came calling, and wanted Harris to like him. Initially, they messaged in secret — it would be months before he told his brother what was going on — and Charlie says he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” about their exchanges, which began in 2018.