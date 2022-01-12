A: My mom is a teacher, so that informed a lot of it. I went to visit her about three or four years ago, before she retired, and I was at school with her at night. It was an open house night and they had her staying until 8 o’clock. I was just like, “You should not be here.” My mom’s school isn’t in a great neighborhood. It was 7:58 and one parent walks in, and I’m actually upset. Like, “How dare you? You had all day.” My mom did not care. She sat down and had the parent-teacher conference with that woman while her son played with blocks in the corner. I was just sitting at my mom’s desk watching it, and I was like, “This is what I would like to spend my energy on.”