“Scary to post this but would rather be honest as I imagine this is something a lot of people might feel lately. … As an artist I’ve struggled terribly the last year or so with how to adapt to the way the industry landscape has changed. I don’t feel like a content creator, I feel like a musician and performer,” Cutler wrote in a long message published on Twitter and Instagram. “It feels exhausting to constantly be thinking of how to turn my daily life into ‘content’ especially knowing that I feel best mentally when I feel less time on my phone. It also feels exhausting to be told by everyone in the industry that this is the only effective way to market music right now.”