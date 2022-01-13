One of our relatively few Losers under age 30, Jesse has a regular gig performing on weekends in the “dueling pianos” singalongs at the Georgetown Piano Bar. He’ll be dropping by at the Loser party on Jan. 22 (see the invitation at the bottom of this column!) and invites everyone to follow him to the bar afterward. But I’m thinking that it’s more workable if we arrange a separate Loser outing, especially if we wait till Omicron pipes down. This is Jesse’s 64th blot of ink; and when he’d moved back with his parents in Connecticut when the bars were closed for the lockdown, he recruited his dad to give the Invite a try as well — Larry Rifkin already has seven blots of his own and has become a regular entrant. Win-win!