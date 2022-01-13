“Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources,” at the Columbus Museum of Art through Feb. 6, envisions a more sober version of Van Gogh. The exhibition, which opens next at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (running Feb. 27 through May 22), does not perpetuate Van Gogh the “crazy genius,” but instead adds layers to our understanding of the man and provides necessary artistic context by displaying his works alongside those of his influences. It coincides with the release of “Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved,” a new book by Van Gogh biographer Steven Naifeh. In the exhibition catalogue, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s assistant director, Eik Kahng, who curated the show along with Naifeh and the Columbus museum’s David Stark, writes that Van Gogh’s work is “so familiar in this digital age that we have become less sensitive to its actual complexity.”