Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, oversaw the conservatorship over his daughter’s estate and person for most of its 13-year duration, which began after her public breakdown. Though the pop singer returned to work — including a four-year Las Vegas residency — her father maintained control over her daily life and medical treatments.
The arrangement was terminated in November, empowering Spears, 40, to continue speaking out against her family. The latest development concerns comments her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, made on “Good Morning America” this week while promoting her upcoming memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”
Jamie Lynn, 30, noted in the interview that she was 17 years old and about to give birth to her first daughter when the conservatorship over her sister was created. Jamie Lynn said she “didn’t understand what was happening,” and that she never sought control over her sister’s finances, as Spears has accused her family members of doing.
“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”
In her memoir, Jamie Lynn describes witnessing Spears’s behavior become more “erratic” and “paranoid.” When asked during the interview how she views Spears now, Jamie Lynn said she “can’t really can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind, I don’t think that’s fair. But I’m allowed to say how I felt because that matters and it matters that I was in pain.”
Spears reacted to the interview Thursday evening on Twitter, sharing screenshots of a lengthy statement written on the Notes app. She said she watched the clip with a 104-degree fever — noting that it was “actually kind of nice … cause I had to surrender to not caring” — but still took issue with Jamie Lynn seeming to recall her sister acting irrationally 15 years ago even though, according to Spears, Jamie Lynn hadn’t been around to witness it.
“So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” Spears wrote on Twitter, adding: “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”
Jamie Lynn responded within hours, posting to her Instagram account a statement in which she stated that Spears’s words were “absolutely not the truth.” She said her family received death threats “as a result of [Spears’s] vague and accusatory posts,” and that “after a lifetime of staying silent … I may have to set the record straight in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”
“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built a career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”
This isn’t the first time Spears has made such allegations against Jamie Lynn on social media. In July, Spears wrote on Instagram that she didn’t “like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes.” She added that her “so-called support system hurt me deeply.”
