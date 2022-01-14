Spotify has previously removed other episodes from hosts on its platform who have spread covid misinformation but have not done so with Rogan. Spotify has deleted 40 unrelated episodes of Rogan’s show from its service, including one featuring Alex Jones, who has pushed the false theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. But Spotify did not pull an April 2021 episode in which Rogan actively discouraged young people from getting vaccinated, saying, “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go ‘no.’ ”