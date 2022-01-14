The famed dissonance of that opening chord of Beethoven’s First — the seventh heard ’round the world — unsettled listeners in their seats when it premiered in Vienna in 1800. It wasn’t the first time a composer woke up and chose violence — the musicologist Joseph Schmidt-Görg points to Haydn; Beethoven’s first teacher, Christian Gottlob Neefe; and even Bach as sources of similarly dissonant inspiration for Beethoven. (And for Ludwig, it wouldn’t be the last — listen to the opening of the overture to 1801′s “The Creatures of Prometheus” and see if it doesn’t serve some evil twin energy.)