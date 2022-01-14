Produced by Thomas Bartlett (who was music director for the St. Ann’s performances, along with the show’s director and co-creator, Zack Winokur), the album is an arresting account of much of the material that preserves a good amount of the show’s spontaneous spark. The album will be released Jan. 28, and from Jan. 27 to 29, Costanzo and Bond will perform selections with the New York Philharmonic, featuring orchestral arrangements by Nico Muhly, as part of Costanzo’s “Authentic Selves: The Beauty Within,” a festival of music based on themes of identity. (Costanzo will also make a D.C. appearance on March 20 for a recital with the Shanghai Quartet at the Phillips Collection.)