“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” for the uninitiated, is a song from the lively soundtrack to Disney’s “Encanto.” The animated film, about a Colombian family with magical gifts and an enchanted fortress that has protected them for generations, arrived in theaters in November to warm reviews. But the movie and its soundtrack, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a score by Germaine Franco, have gotten more popular since “Encanto” landed on Disney Plus last month. This week, the soundtrack soared to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first Disney soundtrack to do so since “Frozen 2” in 2019. The showstopping earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” landed at No. 5 on the Hot 100.