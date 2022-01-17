What makes this feat even more remarkable is the fact that Lynskey and Nélisse don’t actually work together and were on the same set at the same time for only one shoot during the entire season. Neither one saw the other’s dailies or could use the other’s performance to inform her own, save for what they’d see during table reads over Zoom. (Though Nélisse was quick to say that Lynskey “was always a phone call or text away,” accessible to the young cast in case they had any questions or on-set discomfort.) All they had to go on was the pilot, which did provide some useful material: For Nélisse, she tried to incorporate Lynskey’s dry wit and comedic timing; Lynskey picked up on “how comfortable [Nélisse] was with confrontation, and the eye contact that she was able to make, the body language,” she said, and worked to incorporate that into her performance. For the most part, though, they’re flying pretty blind, trusting that their mutual understanding of this character will result in a cohesive whole.