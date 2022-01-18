Part of Whedon’s redesign was limiting the role of Fisher’s Cyborg, reducing him to repeating the catch phrase, “booyah,” that the cartoon version of his character is known for saying on the animated series “Teen Titans Go.” Changes to the part were strikingly obvious when HBO Max released “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, a four-hour version of the film made to Snyder’s exact specifications. Snyder told The Washington Post his original vision of “Justice League” was a Cyborg movie at heart, despite featuring some of DC’s most prominent superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman. “He’s such an important DC character. It was time, frankly, I thought,” he said. “There could definitely be a Cyborg solo movie after watching this.”