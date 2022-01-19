Talley was best known as the first Black man to be creative director for Vogue from 1988 to 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2013. He was described by the New Yorker in 1994 as “The Only One,” in reference to how rare it was for a Black man to be atop the fashion industry. He was recently introduced to newer generations of fans as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.”