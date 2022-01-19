“Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible,” the post reads. “Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”
Talley had a series health struggles, but no details surrounding the cause of death were immediately available as of early Wednesday. He died at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., according to TMZ, the first to report his death.
Talley was best known as the first Black man to be creative director for Vogue from 1988 to 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2013. He was described by the New Yorker in 1994 as “The Only One,” in reference to how rare it was for a Black man to be atop the fashion industry. He was recently introduced to newer generations of fans as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.”
His relationship and creative partnership with Vogue editor Anna Wintour helped bring him to new heights in a career that saw him dress Michelle Obama when she was first lady and advise the likes of designer Oscar de la Renta and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
“My fashion history is not so great, and his is impeccable, so I think I learned a lot from him,” Wintour said in the 2018 documentary “The Gospel According to André.”
Born on Oct. 16, 1948, in Washington, Talley was raised by his maternal grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, who was a cleaner at Duke University. Talley learned style and fashion from Davis and her friends when they would wear their finest hats and clothes every Sunday at church.
After he served as a receptionist at Interview magazine under Andy Warhol and the Paris bureau chief of Women’s Wear Daily, he arrived at Vogue with a vision of what fashion could, and should, look like on people of all colors and backgrounds.
“André is one of the last of those great editors who knows what they are looking at, knows what they are seeing, knows where it came from,” designer Tom Ford said in the 2018 documentary. “André tosses out all these different words, and he’s so big and so grand, a lot of people think, ‘This guy is crazy,’ but it’s a fabulous insanity.”
News of Talley’s death rocked people in the fashion world, who remembered him on Wednesday as an icon. Bravo host Andy Cohen described his friend as “a force in fashion, a legendary storyteller.”
On Instagram, von Furstenberg said she was heartbroken over the loss of her peer.
“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did. No one was grander and more soulful than you were. The world will be less joyful now,” she wrote. “I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years … I will miss your loud screams … I love you soooo much.”
Jeremy O’Harris, the playwright for “Slave Play,” described Talley on Twitter as “a beacon of grace of aspiration” for a generation of young men.
“For a little black gay boy who reached for the stars from the south there were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me just more fab except for you André,” O’Harris wrote.
Actress Viola Davis shared a picture of her and Talley with a simple message to the fashion giant that was echoed by many other admirers: “Rest well King.”
This is a developing story.
