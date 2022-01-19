Born on Oct. 16, 1948, in Washington, Talley was raised by his maternal grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, who was a cleaner at Duke University. Talley learned style and fashion from Davis and her friends when they would wear their finest hats and clothes every Sunday at church. When he was around 9 or 10, Talley found an issue of Vogue at his public library in Durham, N.C. Talley told The Post’s Robin Givhan in 2017 that finding the issue of Vogue “was the escape moment for me.” He said to NPR in 2018 that flipping through the magazine felt as if he was going down a “rabbit hole” into “a world of glamour.”