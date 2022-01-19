Spears responded with a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing that Jamie Lynn hadn’t been around enough to account for Spears’s behavior before the conservatorship was set in place. “Why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” Spears wrote, adding: “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”