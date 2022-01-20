It is not located in a civic center. It is not framed in an open plaza or surrounded by an expanse of manicured grass. It is not raised high on a plinth nor made of things like metal or stone that convey architectural permanence. It is not devoted to one person, event or idea, and it conveys no unalloyed message of either celebration or mourning. It is not dedicated to a man who enjoyed political or military power.
But it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and, in February, it became one of the first recipients of a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Monuments Project, a $250-million multiyear endeavor to reimagine this country’s commemorative landscape. Elizabeth Alexander, president of the foundation, says the $5 million gift is “a very important flag grant” for the Mellon Foundation because the Great Wall is “emblematic of what we are thinking about in the Monuments Project.”
The award will help Baca’s organization, the Social and Public Art Resource Center, expand the mural to the opposite side of the concrete channel and build a pedestrian bridge that will include interpretive features for visitors. The ambition is to turn the original painting, finished in the 1980s, into a mile-long mural that covers the full history of Los Angeles, from 20,000 B.C. to the present, set in a more parklike space with more inviting public amenities. That means taking up the thread of history with new panels depicting the 1960s and subsequent decades. And it will mean grappling with some of the most difficult chapters in Los Angeles history.
It will also help the Mellon Foundation, and those who support its effort to transform how Americans think about monuments and memorials, recast a conversation centered largely on removing painful memorials to our Confederate and Colonial past. As it is reintroduced to the public as one of this country’s most innovative and influential works of public art, the expanded Great Wall offers a tangible, meaningful alternative not just to reflexive habits of monument making, but to our reflexive habits of thinking about history.
“I did not intend to do this,” says Baca, who turned 75 in September. She is sitting in a large open room in SPARC’s headquarters, a 1920s building that served for decades as a jail in Venice, Calif. She says that when she started the Great Wall project, she was thinking more about kids and violence than making monuments. She was working with the city of Los Angeles to bring kids from warring neighborhoods together, on neutral turf, to do something collective, nonviolent and constructive.
But the trials and success of that initial summer in 1976 transformed her thinking. The artistic side of the youth program had been shepherded by multiple artists, and the result was a sequence of discrete panels, or as Baca described them later, “a loosely connected series of easel paintings.” They depicted history writ both large and small, the La Brea Tar Pits, early native villages and the arrival of the Spanish.
The upside of working in a drainage channel, she remembers, was that her team was some 13 feet below ground level and thus a bit safer from drive-by shootings. “It created this kind of cocoon,” she says. But then there was the danger of flooding, the blinding light of sun hitting the concrete walls and the necessity to work quickly.
It was all a bit seat-of-the-pants. “It was at that point that I realized if this was going to continue, I was going to have to take charge of it.” That meant greater integration of the content, more artistic oversight and a change to her own sense of identity.
“There were no women that I knew who were monument makers,” she says. “I mean, I just felt like it was incredibly audacious, and how could I think of myself like that?”
She went to Mexico and studied the work of the great Mexican muralists. And when she returned and work on the wall resumed in 1978, the Great Wall had evolved into something that artists have been imitating or reinventing for almost a half-century: a fusion of art, history, research, community engagement, teaching, design and social services. The goal today isn’t just to keep kids off the streets for a summer, but to create a new generation of mural makers, to transform the status of murals in American society and inspire Americans to think of history not as a singular thing but as a multiplicity of stories, overlapping and interwoven.
“I can’t think of a better example of an engaged artist,” says Alexander. “Some artists make their art — and it is a beautiful thing — and we love to help them do that. But then there are artists who are community builders, who are larger movement makers, who are innovative thinkers in place.” Judy Baca is that kind of artist, she says.
On a chilly weekday in December, I had the Great Wall pretty much to myself. A few kids stood waiting for the lights to change at the corner of Oxnard Street and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Cars sped by but the neighborhood opposite the wall, now home to many Armenian families, felt quiet and almost empty. A scooter lay in the bottom of the drainage canal, broken and abandoned, and it was clear that a small shelter made of a tarp and packing crates, with garden tools lying about, was recently but not currently occupied.
Architect Kulapat Yantrasast, creative director of the Los Angeles-based WHY design practice, is helping Baca and SPARC rethink the dispiriting landscape that surrounds the wall. He has designed the pedestrian bridge not just to move people across the usually dry channel, but to get them to linger, look and think about the missing river. The design will incorporate trash and debris collected from the river, and interpretive stations, seating and lighting so that the wall is visible at night.
“I know Judy really wants people to gather there and hang out, maybe picnic along the river, have food, even family gatherings,” he says. But it will require a major transformation not just physically, but in attitudes to the land.
I wasn’t sure where the wall began and if there were signs to help visitors get started, I missed them. So, I parked at the wrong end and walked history backward, beginning in the 1950s, from history as remembered by the nightly news and Life magazine back through the history books to an age before man crossed the land bridge to what we now call the Americas.
Some of the events depicted have national and global significance: the emergence of the gay rights movement, the Beat generation, the birth of rock-and-roll. And some represent local trauma. A panel devoted to the Battle of Chavez Ravine, a decade-long displacement of Mexican Americans from the land on which Dodger Stadium was built, shows how urban design, police power and eminent domain uprooted, isolated and destroyed communities of color.
Throughout its expanse, the wall moves from local to national and back, recording things remembered collectively and fondly — cultural events and scientific achievement — and many more things remembered with lingering pain. The latter include race riots, the conflict between the United States and Mexico, discriminatory housing practices, unfair treaties and Native American displacement.
That sense of locality is fundamental to how Baca thinks about history. In our conversation, she described the wall with an image she has used often: It is “a tattoo on a scar.” The scar is the remnant of the river, now channeled in concrete. The tattoo is the multiplicity of stories depicted on this man-made intrusion on the land.
“What does it mean if you can disappear a river? How much easier is it to disappear the stories of the people who lived alongside the river?” she asks.
The current American conversation about monuments is largely predicated on the idea that through tweaks and amendments we can expand our national narrative to be more inclusive. Martin Luther King Jr.’s poetic image of a moral arc bending toward justice is lingering in the background as well. With more honesty and inclusion, we can reform our collective sense of identity and purpose.
But Baca’s Great Wall proposes something far more radical, the idea that national narratives may be the problem, and that history is fundamentally local and painful, full of cycles of trauma and resistance. I asked her how she conceives of history, and she responded with a geological metaphor.
It is, she says, “like layers of sedimentation, and you explore that sedimentation … You dig it out and you see the fossils and you see the stories they tell.” Underneath all of this is the simple fact of the land, and its Indigenous people. History doesn’t have the alpha-and-omega directionality of Christianity but is grounded in what sounds like a place-based animism.
The design of the Great Wall encodes this sense of history in powerful but mostly unconscious ways. It doesn’t resolve into a focal point, but must be walked, and walked again, to be understood. History isn’t gathered into a single moment or climax, and at both ends the drainage channel continues unadorned, as if to infinity, reminding us that the entirety of human existence is a tiny slice of a larger chronology. The wall needed a substantial repainting a decade ago and will likely need another, 30 or 40 years from now.
Even the cars and urban distraction play a role. The wall refuses the kind of communion that other memorials sometimes inspire. Despite the artistry involved, in at least one important way it doesn’t function like an art object in a museum: The world never disappears.
A local cliche might sum it up: The horizontality of the monument is like a film. It could, theoretically, be expanded ad infinitum, and constantly reedited, with ever more prequels and sequels and backstory.
Baca is realistic yet sanguine about the end of the old ways of thinking, the old master narratives of history. The current polarization of politics, she says, “is something like the last kicks of this historic White supremacy.” It won’t be easy. It may be bloody.
And what comes after that? Yet more struggle? Healing?
There is a paradox fundamental to the Great Wall as a monument. If we were to take its demands seriously and try to heal the scar on which it has been tattooed, we’d have to return the river to its original condition. And that would mean unbuilding the Great Wall. We’d have to learn to live without monuments.