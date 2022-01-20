A: “Dance With You” is featured in the last scene and in our end-title animation sequence, which I think is super cute. . . . I know when it comes to the editing process, you quickly fall in love with a lot of different choices, but especially the music that is chosen, I really wanted to make sure everyone knew I wanted to do the song. But since I’m a producer, I was trying to approach it from a place of, “It’s a collaboration and I want to make sure everyone’s into it.” It was always with the caveat of, if it’s good and it works for the film.