A: Your guess is literally as good as mine. Really. What you’re listening to is a rough mix. I seriously doubt back then when they were setting the soundboard that they had the wherewithal to say, “Okay, I see a motion picture movie coming out, so let’s make this the best quality ever.” We gave it to [recording engineer] Jimmy Douglass and even with a half-inch reel, he can sweeten it up, make it sound good or whatever. Nothing sounded better than their rough mix. I can’t fathom how they had 15 microphones. You give six of them to two sets of drums, one of which you’re not even using — like Stevie’s drum set got used only once his whole set, so his drummer gets three mics. His basic guitar player is sharing one mic. Stevie’s keyboard gets one. Stevie gets a mic at the keyboard, Stevie gets one mic to stand up, and the remaining microphones go to the brass section. It sounds so pristine that for the life of me, it only confirms to me that less is more.