Just as in last week’s Kook’s Tour do-over of half the year’s contests, but with decidedly more entrants, I was flooded with far too many good entries to run — and so dozens of inkworthy jokes got robbed a second time. But I did publish, I believe, a pretty darn whoppin’ 48 of them (32 in print), both resubmissions and new material. This part of 2021 included two song contests, one for topics in the news, the other for lyrics written in the first person, and worthies from just those two could have filled the page. (I used two in the paper — Duncan’s Norman Bates winner and First Offender Arnie Rosenthal’s “I Feel Petty,” “sung” by Vice President Harris — and added Duncan’s Trump administration summary (done to the Invite’s fave parody tune, “Be Our Guest”) and Beverley Sharp’s “Xi’s the One” for the online version.