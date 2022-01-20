Once again, The Style Invitational does its best to get taken down by Facebook for spreading misinformation. By the Empress’s count, it’s our 23rd contest for fake “facts” about various aspects of our world; last year it was the law and judicial system. This week: Tell us some fake trivia about money or the financial system, as in the examples above, the first by Our Own Bob Staake and the others by Loser Extraordinaire Duncan Stevens, who still, at least until the results run, works for a federal financial agency.