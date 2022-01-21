In an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2019, he shares an anecdote about making a birthday coupon book as a kid for his mom, who was married to an abusive alcoholic: “ ‘I’ll wash the dishes; I’ll do the laundry; I’ll kill dad for you.’ ” The audience laughs. “It’s a true story,” he swears. They laugh even more. He relays that one day he came home and heard his father greet him, “There he is. Hitman Louie. Ya gonna kill me, Louie? Here I am.” Anderson chuckles, cutting the tension of what could be a story for a therapist. He says the coupon became a running joke in the family. He also provides a fuller picture of his dad, describing the man’s musical talent and pride in his kids. There’s no villain in this moment. Anderson built community with his audience by unraveling the gauze on his old wounds.