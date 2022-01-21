In the matter of the couple formerly known as Kimye, the ups and downs of the split have provided more than enough fodder for a year’s worth of headlines. The pair have been on and off the same page since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. While Kardashian has largely stayed mum about the behind-the-scenes drama (save for a few confessionals during the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”), West has repeatedly tried to “change the narrative” of their split by either pleading for his family back or blasting the Kardashians for keeping them apart.