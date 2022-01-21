Theater artists often speak of their aspirations for social relevance, especially in work focused squarely on contemporary issues. That aim has long been close to Nottage’s heart. Her 2017 play, “Sweat,” concerns a failing factory where White workers are being replaced by immigrant laborers recruited at lower wages. She won one of her two Pulitzers for “Sweat,” which not only played Broadway but also was taken by New York’s Public Theater on a tour of community and union halls across the Rust Belt. (Her other Pulitzer was for “Ruined,” about women working at a bar in the Congo who are caught in the crossfire of civil war.)