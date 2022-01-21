That’s another common feeling among the 15 contestants interviewed for this article — just wishing they had the chance to see how far their quiz skills could take them. Elise Beraru, the very first contestant to ever win five games on the first season in 1984, purchased a color television set, VCR and stereo with her winnings. Now, she no longer watches the show; the last time she tuned in, she said, was Alex Trebek’s final episode last January. While it’s difficult to watch anyone else host, that’s not entirely why she’s still skipping episodes with Amodio and Schneider.