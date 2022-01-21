In 1994, Anderson co-created the animated sitcom “Life with Louie,” based on his experience growing up in Minnesota with 10 siblings (though the show itself takes place in Wisconsin). He voiced the fictional Louie, as well as other members of his family. The series lasted three seasons and won two Daytime Emmys.
“Life with Louie” contributed to Anderson landing his role in “Baskets,” according to a 2016 Vanity Fair interview that also said series co-creators Galifianakis and Louis C.K. were sold by an impression Anderson did of his own mother. But rather than lean into what he described as a “cartoonish” approach to playing someone of another gender, Anderson used his own voice while playing Christine Baskets.
“I think that’s what gives this something, some reality,” Anderson said, adding that “it seemed like I was made to play this part.”
