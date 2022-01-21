His career spanned six decades in which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide, with “Bat Out of Hell,” his breakthrough in 1977, making him a household name — it remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.
Among those paying tribute Friday was British comedian and author Stephen Fry, who remembered collaborating with the rock star.
“Hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” he tweeted in reference to his song. “Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century … he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful.”
Journalist Piers Morgan called Meat Loaf “one of rock music’s all-time great characters” and hailed his “seminal” “Bat Out of Hell” album. “A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news,” Morgan wrote.
Fans also took to social media to recount what the star meant to them — and to celebrate his persona.
“You will forever be one of the musical accompaniments to my core memories,” one fan wrote on Facebook.
“He wasn’t just that voice. The passion & energy he gave to songs, and audiences was so unique. Truly one in a million,” a fan on Twitter said.
“Well, it’s gonna be bloody loud and bloody fun in the afterlife tonight,” tweeted another.
Others took a more light-hearted approach, sharing quotes from the singer and popular memes.
His family asked for privacy but had a message for fans: “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”