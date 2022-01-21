A giggle spread across the hall. Oops. Honest mistake. He looked very sharp!
When Noseda did appear moments later, an even warmer corrective applause carried us right up to the startling opening strike of Beethoven’s 1806 “Leonore Overture No. 3″ (Op. 72b), launching its long slow descent into Florestan’s dungeon cell.
On Thursday, the Overture — one of a handful Beethoven penned and discarded for his sole opera, long story — played bookend to Beethoven’s 1806 Symphony No. 4 in B-flat (Op. 60), the third box ticked in the NSO’s ongoing Beethoven cycle. Next week, they’ll conclude this season’s portion of the cycle with his Symphony No. 3, a.k.a. “Eroica.”
At the center of the program, fulfilling the second half of the cycle’s “Beethoven & American Masters” surtitle, was William Grant Still’s 1947 Symphony No. 4, “Autochthonous.”
Readers who attended last week’s first round of the cycle had feelings. One attendee wrote me that Noseda’s “hypersonic” approach just about ruined his experience of the Fifth: “'Brusque?'” he wrote, quoting my term. “It sounded more like he just hated it and wanted to get through it.”
And while I don’t echo this appraisal, more sympathetic I could not be. One day when I have more time, I will write something about the power of tempo, why it affects us so deeply, what we expect from it, how it can unlock the sublime like an invisible hand, or ruin everything simply by being detected. But today I’ll just hope that this reader and any others with his lingering case of completely justified crumple-face were in attendance last night.
For, though the Overture and Fourth share long stretches of controlled fury that come off like reckless abandon, they also depend on a precise sense of storytelling, a mastery of shifting timing, a knack for suspense and surprise. It’s one thing to go by the book; it’s another to know how to read it in the first place.
The NSO met these demands well — though “Leonore” seemed a bit thin in the lower frequencies, the presence of the basses somehow less present than later in the program. The overture is an audition staple for the complexity of its flute, clarinet and bassoon parts, each beautifully handled on Thursday by Aaron Goldman, Eugene Mondie and Sue Heineman, respectively.
There was no rushing through the Fourth. If anything, Noseda seemed intent on casting harder light for longer shadows, especially through the slow-stretching introduction before the first movement’s cannonball into allegro vivace and the way its themes atomize and reassemble at its conclusion. The adagio movement had a lovely softness and fine balance between strings and woodwinds; and the third movement was kept light, lithe and lucid. Same for the incendiary finale, with all of its racing strings and tympanic tensions, marvelously wrought by Scott Christian.
Perhaps it’s because the Fourth doesn’t share the same abundance of beloved hooks that have since transitioned to ringtones as Beethoven’s other symphonies, but the NSO’s account struck me more as a showcase for the orchestra’s chops than Noseda’s leanings — and the man knows how to lean.
If the maestro’s particular idiosyncrasies were anywhere on display Thursday night it would be in the level of detail he brought to the evening’s centerpiece, Still’s 1947 “Symphony No. 4 (Autochthonous).” The NSO’s account gleamed with a kind of hyper-realism — the conspicuously high gloss and rich color of a restored film.
And “Autochthonous” is well worth such preservation. Still’s symphony (one of five) is, as its title suggests, drawn from a lowercase-i-indigenous sense of American music — thus he allows folk, spirituals, blues and other traditions to inform the shapes it assumes over the course of its half-hour or so. Still deploys these elements with an elegance and a lightness that allows them to surface in the music rather than structure it. What could end up a referential tug-of-war in Still’s hands becomes a reverent invocation of the past and a wide-open proposal of an American future.
Still takes full advantage of the orchestra in this work, and Noseda took full advantage of that. “Autochthonous” offers a timbral banquet, allowing every end of the orchestra to chime in (let that be a wink to the bright punctuation of Lisa Emenheiser’s celeste).
Coming out of the Overture, the Still piece had a transformative effect on the NSO, suddenly suffused not just with the composer’s kineticism but also his wry wit, on full display in the third movement (“III. With a graceful lilt”). The symphony seemed to transform Noseda, who capably managed its multitasking demands, embodying its frenetic pace, here and there flapping like a flag in a stiff wind.
It was in its nearly hymnal fourth movement that Still seemed most at home between Beethovens. Here, everything converged into a radiant blend of grace and melancholy; an early-Romantic glow emerging like a sunrise (as an ending no less). I had listened to this symphony before, but was completely caught off guard by its beauty on Thursday night — a molten core that felt a lot like a center of gravity, or an epic story still in formation.
Beethoven & American Masters: Noseda Conducts William Grant Still & Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony repeats Saturday at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.