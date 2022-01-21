And “Autochthonous” is well worth such preservation. Still’s symphony (one of five) is, as its title suggests, drawn from a lowercase-i-indigenous sense of American music — thus he allows folk, spirituals, blues and other traditions to inform the shapes it assumes over the course of its half-hour or so. Still deploys these elements with an elegance and a lightness that allows them to surface in the music rather than structure it. What could end up a referential tug-of-war in Still’s hands becomes a reverent invocation of the past and a wide-open proposal of an American future.