Nominator Angélica Negrón calls this Brooklyn-based conductor, vocalist, instrumentalist and visual artist a “force to be reckoned with.” Klein, 27, is interested in engagement and moving musical experiences outside of their conventional milieus — later this year she’ll be the lead vocalist in a recorded opera that will play on a perpetual loop at the MIT Museum. Her “Polyphonic Interlace” is an “audience-interactive vocal symphony” made from 40 recorded layers of her voice that audiences can play with their phones. In 2021, Klein conducted the premiere of “No One Is Forgotten,” an immersive radio opera from Paola Prestini, Sxip Shirey and Winter Miller. As a vocalist, Klein has recorded and performed with a variety of acts — from Arcade Fire and the National to the Knights and the New York Philharmonic. In 2022, she’ll premiere “Wisteria,” a song cycle in collaboration with Caroline Shaw and Angélica Negrón. raquelacevedoklein.com.