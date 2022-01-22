Schwarzenegger’s spokesman told the LA Times he was uninjured but stayed at the scene over concerns for a female injured in the accident.
CBS LA reported that one person had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests were made and the incident was under investigation, police said.
Schwarzenegger, 74, was born in Austria in 1947 and after a successful career as a bodybuilder broke through in Hollywood action movies with leading roles in the “Terminator” and “Conan.” He moved into politics in 2003 after voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship in a free-for-all election. He went on to serve two terms as California governor until 2011.
He was a vocal critic of Republican president Donald Trump and decried the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. stating that Trump “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”