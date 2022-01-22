Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four vehicle car crash on Friday, police told local media.

The crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, close to the Brentwood area, Los Angeles Police told the Los Angeles Times. “Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” they added.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post. Aerial footage from ABC7 and images on social media showed a pile up involving a Yukon SUV and a red Prius car and Schwarzenegger standing by the roadside.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesman told the LA Times he was uninjured but stayed at the scene over concerns for a female injured in the accident.

CBS LA reported that one person had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests were made and the incident was under investigation, police said.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was born in Austria in 1947 and after a successful career as a bodybuilder broke through in Hollywood action movies with leading roles in the “Terminator” and “Conan.” He moved into politics in 2003 after voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship in a free-for-all election. He went on to serve two terms as California governor until 2011.

He was a vocal critic of Republican president Donald Trump and decried the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. stating that Trump “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

He has returned to acting sporadically and last year finalized his divorce from his wife and journalist Maria Shriver. In 2020 Schwarzenegger announced he’d had heart surgery but made a swift recovery.