Also at the gallery is Sheila Crider’s “Intersectional Painting,” a set of patchwork fabric assemblages whose vivid colors suggest painting yet whose forms are sculptural. The D.C. artist’s statement says she uses “quilt batting as a metaphor for community,” but the pieced-together objects also have a visceral aspect. While several are standing or wall-mounted pieces whose shapes resemble drums, others include hanging strips that evoke bones and sinews. The striking “Belly of a Champion” suspends multihued strands from a blood-red background, as if to represent the human body as an essential example of intersecting parts and functions.