Near Thanksgiving, Schneider wore a transgender flag pin as a show of support for trans people who are estranged from their families around the holidays. “The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor,” she wrote in a Twitter thread at the time. “But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret.”