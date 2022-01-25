Even after dissolving some of the mystique around her childhood, Saginor says she took pains to “portray Hef in a very, very positive light,” in her 2006 memoir, “Playground: A Childhood Lost to the Playboy Mansion,” out of a sense of lingering loyalty — and fear of repercussions. She recalls Hefner calling her while she was in Los Angeles promoting her book. He told her he was proud of her and asked about the interviews she had lined up for her next tour stop. He also asked that she keep his knowledge of her underage relationship a secret. Though she agreed, Saginor says all of her interviews were summarily canceled “in succession.”