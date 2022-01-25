But in a new A&E docuseries, Madison says the charming persona Hefner cut on “The Girls Next Door,” where he was often depicted working in his trademark silk pajamas, was far from reality. Madison is one of several women opening up about their experiences with Hefner and the empire he founded in the name of revolutionizing American attitudes toward sex in “Secrets of Playboy.” The show features interviews with several former girlfriends, models and longtime employees, who describe Hefner, who died in 2017, as a controlling figure who wielded his power to protect his iconic brand from scandal and negative press — often at the expense of the women he recruited to live at the mansion.