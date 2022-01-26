A couple minutes later, Schneider composed herself, and was grateful to the contestant coordinator who reassured her that it was normal to feel such intense emotions. “It’s just like the last day of a show,” the coordinator said, appealing to Schneider’s theater roots. “You and this group of people have been busting your ass to create this thing together, and then all of a sudden, it’s just done, and it’s gone.” Schneider was comforted as she reminded herself that when she thinks about her shows, she never dwells on the end, but on all the great memories that were created.