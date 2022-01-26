In December, Rogan invited Robert Malone, a physician who has become a prominent skeptic of the coronavirus vaccines, to appear on his show. “Malone had a following before his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ interview that was released Dec. 31 — but that show introduced him to an even wider audience," wrote The Post’s Timothy Bella. "On it, he promoted an unfounded theory called ‘mass-formation psychosis,’ telling Rogan that a ‘third of the population [is] basically being hypnotized’ into believing what the mainstream media and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden, report on the vaccines. Malone went on to compare the country’s pandemic policies to Nazi Germany.”