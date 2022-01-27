Messiness is to be expected of a show that, as the New Yorker critic Emily Nussbaum wrote years ago, showcased the “unacknowledged first female anti-hero on television.” None of these women are perfect. It would be boring if they were. But Miranda’s uncharacteristic carelessness, sometimes bordering on cruelty, robs “And Just Like That …” of the opportunity to fully explore the rush of emotions accompanying a journey of self-discovery, and the audience of the pure joy they might otherwise feel for her. Premature rumors of a second season come off as a threat, all but demanding that viewers lobby HBO Max executives to hold their horses on this one.