The Academy Museum, like the Newseum before it, does an imperfect job of balancing two basic identities and purposes, one essentially self-promotional, the other more civic-minded. It is both a shrine and pantheon, and a space for exhibitions and education. Among the more than 13 million objects in its collection are things like hand-annotated scripts and early cameras that have explanatory power, and many others that are merely sacred. Much is made of a pair of ruby slippers, one of several sets made for Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” But these are the museum equivalent of a random sighting of celebrity on the sidewalk. There’s a frisson, but little other value to the encounter.