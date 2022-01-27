Here sits

Jacques Tits

Ta-ta (Andy Schotz)



A mathematician, invited to a lecture

At Duke on his famed algebraic conjecture,

Heard muffled guffaws from the hall’s back row seats

When he opened his talk with “My name eez Jacques Tits.” (Chris Doyle)



Rest in peace, dear Dr. Tits

Your surname gave the schoolboys fits

Until they found out (it’s the pits)

Your field was math, not naughty bits (Bill Dorner)



The jokes about this mathematician’s name would never cease.

Now that Dr. Tits is gone, would you please let him breast in peace?(Bill Dorner)



His figures uplifting, sublime,

In math he provided swell treats,

His algebra fitting each time,

And he’s now transcendental: Jacques Tits.(Ann Martin)



Professor You-Know-Who has gone

To meet his great reward,

And now he rests forever in

The bosom of the Lord.(Brendan Beary)



Finally: In French! Plus a rhyming English translation!

Jacques Tits est mort. il a décrit

les “bâtiments de Tits” – Ils sont

mathématiques, pas “bleus.”

Son nom dit qu’il a poursuivi

Les seins – peut-être, mais nous savons

Qu’il est près du bon sein du Dieu.

An approximate translation:

Jacques Tits is dead. He had devised

“Tits buildings” – not at all smutty,

But quite geometrically odd.

His name implies he also prized

Breasts – perhaps so, but he

Is now at the bosom of God. (Dean Alterman)

