Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1932-2021)

He opposed segregation, as everyone knows,

A barrier-breaker at heart;

Yet his heavenly home’s nowhere near his old foes;

Let’s just say that they’re quite far apart. (Duncan Stevens)



Hal Holbrook (1925-2021), actor

The Samuel Clemens one-man show:

His signature conceit.

Now off to heaven watch him go;

That’s where the Twains shall meet. (Duncan Stevens)



Eric Carle (1929-2021), children’s book writer and artist

I. The very hungry caterpillar

Binged on ice cream, cake and pie

And yet emerged a butterfly –

A second life after feeling yucky!

(His creator wasn’t quite so lucky.) (Frank Mann, Washington)



II. In Eric’s final chapter

There’s a plot that makes some squirm.

The spoiler: it’s no butterfly,

Just a very, hungry worm. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)



Rush Limbaugh

Young Rush dodged the draft, claiming pain to his aft—

A cyst on his rear was his pass;

Spent the rest of his days in a venomous haze,

A race-baiting, bile-filled mass.

So we now bid adieu to this noxious yahoo

With the charm of a boil on the ass. (Duncan Stevens)



Bernard Madoff (1938-2021), swindler

Shandeh to his people, betrayer of their trust,

His clients left with bupkis but loathing and disgust,

And after all the tsuris, and livelihoods destroyed,

Now Bernie’s in another place — he’s ganef to the void. (Mark Raffman)



Lou Ottens (1926-2021), inventor

Lou Ottens invented the compact cassette,

A most innovative utensil

That gave you your music in minimal space

And new use for your Number 2 pencil. (Elliott Shevin, Efrat, West Bank)



Samuel E. Wright (1946–2021), actor and singer

The voice of Sebastian, that crab so renowned,

Went from “Under the Sea” to under the ground. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)



Alan B. Scott (1932-2021), pioneer of botox

Admirers did their best to mourn him, though it

Was hard for them to find a way to show it. (Melissa Balmain)



Walter Mondale (1928-2021), vice president

This great had his day -- his spirit looms large,

A heartbeat away, but never in charge.

And who’d contradict this veepish obit:

That bucket he kicked? 'Twas filled with warm spit. (Mark Raffman)



Michael Collins (1930-2021), astronaut

He flew to the moon on Apollo 11.

“Remain in the ship,” ordered Mission Command.

In April, his soul reached the surface of heaven,

Where God Herself granted “permission to land.” (Bob Kruger, Rockville)



Carla Wallenda (1936-2021), high-wire walker

The last living child of Karl Wallenda

has closed out her act without further addenda.

The Flying Wallendas have no more agenda

for her, though she once left the firmness of terra

and glided as high as the highest Sierra.

The passing of Carla willenda great era. (Alex Steelsmith, Kailua, Hawaii)



Donald Rumsfeld (1932-2021), secretary of defense

You should know your unknowns, Rumsfeld said;

It’s the unknown unknowns you should dread.

But the biggest unknown

Could be in the known zone

If we knew if he knows he is dead. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)



Prince Philip

A lifetime of walking two paces behind,

Having promised, for better or worse,

That you’d follow wherever her footsteps would wind —

You finally got somewhere first. (Beryl Benderly, Washington)



Hank Aaron (1934-2021), longtime record holder for most career home runs

Haiku for Henry Aaron

With unique verse form:

Seven, five and five. (Ken Kaufman, Derwood, Md.)