Mesa was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami. His pictures mingle European and African motifs, expressing what the gallery’s statement calls “the complexity of his Afro-Cuban heritage.” The elements in his compositions are precise and hard-edge, and are modeled and shadowed to give an illusion of depth as in classical painting. The color schemes are more Caribbean than European, though, and the realistic imagery is secondary to the wallpaper-like designs and foregrounded fetish objects. The results look familiar and uncanny at the same time. Mesa takes much from art history, but employs it in a manner all his own.