Kyner and Mesa, both of whom teach at the Community College of Baltimore County, work in traditional forms: porcelain and terra cotta or oil painting, respectively. But Kyner’s pigmented sculptures, mostly of women in theatrically twisting poses, are more boisterous than genteel. And Mesa’s pictures, while including insets of standard subjects such as landscapes, are devoted mostly to ornamental patterns and enigmatic, tied-together totems. The totems interlace fabric, twine and what sometimes appear to be animal or human organs.
Mesa was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami. His pictures mingle European and African motifs, expressing what the gallery’s statement calls “the complexity of his Afro-Cuban heritage.” The elements in his compositions are precise and hard-edge, and are modeled and shadowed to give an illusion of depth as in classical painting. The color schemes are more Caribbean than European, though, and the realistic imagery is secondary to the wallpaper-like designs and foregrounded fetish objects. The results look familiar and uncanny at the same time. Mesa takes much from art history, but employs it in a manner all his own.
The elongated physiques of Kyner’s female figures suggest the styles of artists like El Greco, but in sculptural rather than painted form. The artist’s subjects include a squatting woman who’s gutting a fish and another who’s bent into an impossible contortionist’s pose. There’s also a bust of a woman, one of whose flyaway tresses has become the neck and head of a swan-like bird. The dynamism of these poses, and the rippling details, challenge traditional notions of ceramics. Porcelain is known for brittle delicacy, but Kyner makes it muscular and seemingly fluid. Sculptures in which hair can mutate into a bird convey a sense of wild possibility.
Like Mesa, Lisa K. Rosenstein combines abstract and representational imagery, but in black and white and on a smaller scale. Her “Intimate Iconography,” in DCAC’s Nano Gallery, is a set of 10 small drawings executed with tiny-tipped pens and, occasionally, colored pencil. One drawing clearly depicts a house and another possibly a desert landscape. But the bulk of the subjects resemble plant and animal forms, intricately striated and not quite recognizable. The artist’s statement invokes Carl Jung’s idea of the “active imagination” that unlocks a person’s unconscious. So perhaps Rosenstein’s fleshy forms symbolically illustrate the workings of a free-associating mind.
Trisha Kyner and Osvaldo Mesa: Bella Maniera and Lisa K. Rosenstein: Intimate Iconography Through Feb. 20 and March 27, respectively, at District of Columbia Arts Center, 2438 18th St. NW.
Breathe
Working in a rather different mode, Lisa K. Rosenstein made two hanging pieces featured in “Breathe,” an eight-artist show at the Joan Hisaoka Healing Arts Gallery. Made from shredded clear plastic, reeds, raw silk and other materials, the assemblages appear fragile. But plastic, of course, has a diabolical longevity with the potential to choke the world.
That quality suits the sense of crisis suggested by the show’s title, which evokes the cry of “I can’t breathe” as well as the respiratory torments of patients with severe covid. Artist Curlee Raven Holton illustrates such distress in haunted paintings, including “New Adam and Eve,” whose subjects wear gas masks. Yet most of the show’s art is gentler, reflecting the idea of breath as “a metaphor to examine human existence,” as curator Cheryl D. Edwards says.
The selection includes two prints by venerable New York artist Faith Ringgold, produced in collaboration with Holton, but most of the artists are lesser known. They include Mary Welch Higgins, who’s showing a tranquil silk-screen and a set of agitated drawings; Michelle Talibah, who offers two prints in very different styles; Jase Clark, whose flickering video collage reveals a human’s bones and sinews; and Nestor Gil, whose contributions include two pictures in which gold-leaf shapes and letters contrast patterns that were tobacco-stained onto paper.
In seeming opposition to Rosenstein’s gossamer pieces are Tim DeVenney’s burly sculptures, constructed mostly of found tools made of battered wood and corroded metal. Each of the pieces also features a few stained-glass circles, which cast colored light on the nearby walls. These faint tints can be seen as breaths, gently animating the well-worn clamps and wrenches that contain them.
Breathe: Embracing the Uncertainties of the Human Condition Through Feb. 23 at Joan Hisaoka Healing Arts Gallery, 1632 U St. NW. Open by appointment.
Teen Mobile Arts
Trisha Kyner’s bird-haired woman has a one-dimensional cousin at the CCACC Art Gallery, whose “Teen Mobile Arts United” is made up of work by adolescent artists. In Julia Ouyang’s surrealist watercolor, a young woman looks up at the viewer as the unbridled locks on one side of her head turn into plantlike tendrils. The painting is one of the most striking pieces on display, but is typical of the show’s themes, which include such perennial youth concerns as transformation and personal identity.
Teen Mobile Arts was founded by Chelsea Hu, a Northern Virginia teenager, and has chapters worldwide, each of which designates proceeds from its art sales to a local charity. This show includes entries from China, India, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda and the United States.
The other standouts are similar to Ouyang’s in theme, if not medium. Sharon Lo has drawn two mirrored versions of a young woman’s face, swarmed by bees. Elin Zhou has penciled a young woman, her face and hands amid abstract swirls that she appears to be reaching into. All three pictures are rendered confidently, suggesting there’s power as well as apprehension in the experience of bodies and lives in transition.
Teen Mobile Arts United Through Feb. 25 at CCACC Art Gallery, 9318 Gaither Rd., Suite 215, Gaithersburg.
