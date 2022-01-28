But it also marks the end of two storied NSO careers: that of flutist Alice Kogan Weinreb (who joined the orchestra in 1979) and violist Eric deWaardt (who joined in 1986). Before the concert began, NSO executive director Gary Ginstling led an ovation for the two departing musicians, who will receive a more formal send-off later in the season.
The evening opened with “The Consecration of the House,” an overture Beethoven wholly revised in 1822 from incidental music originally composed a decade earlier for August von Kotzebue’s play, “The Ruins of Athens.” This would be Beethoven’s final symphonic overture, and like the “Fidelio” overture the NSO took on earlier in the cycle, it’s a marvel of narrative compression — a slow procession that builds into a fit of passion.
As an opener, “The Consecration” can serve a calisthenics function for an orchestra preparing to scale the heights of the Third. But it also provided something like a codex for conductor Gianandrea Noseda’s approach to Beethoven at his busiest: Even in the rush of its passage, there was an attentiveness to its finer points — an amplification of detail that had little to do with volume.
The house thus consecrated, we moved on to Walker’s “Sinfonia No. 4 (Strands”), an NSO co-commission that was originally premiered in 2012 by the New Jersey Symphony. Continuing the cycle’s unofficial theme of opening jolts, No. 4 is as sonically rich and varied as No. 1 (taken on by the NSO a couple weeks back), but its character is far more restless and foreboding, its surface more starkly shadowed, its depths more cavernous.
The titular “Strands” refers to a pair of spirituals (“There is a Balm in Gilead” and “Roll, Jordan, Roll”) that Walker weaves into the one-movement work, less through direct quotation than subtle invocation — the former emerges as a transitional gloaming of warm strings, the latter announced in a sturdy brass fanfare. But these faint traces of the familiar are swept away in the same current — subsumed by the atonal crush of the music.
The orchestra ably handled the Sinfonia’s many sharp corners and precarious bluffs and overhangs, though here and there the percussion did seem to puncture more than punctuate. And at its conclusion, when they rushed us all up to its dizzying brink of a finish, a stunned silence hung over the hall for a few moments.
It’s hard to imagine that the Austrian pianist and writer Ernst Pauer had anything but Beethoven’s Third in mind when, in his 1877 taxonomy of musical keys “The Elements of the Beautiful in Music” he characterized E-flat major as “the key which boasts the greatest variety of expression.” Beethoven wrote a little over a dozen works in this key, many of which align Pauer’s other designation of E-flat major as “eminently a masculine key” (see: his 1802 piano sonata “The Hunt” or the beloved “Emperor” concerto). But the “Eroica” stands above them all — Leonard Bernstein once referred to it as “the supreme example of that art.”
In 2022, it may seem strange to spot “eminently masculine” and “greatest variety of expression” in the same description, given that the former has seemed to evolve into a cultural stay against the latter. I’ve heard many accounts of the Third that struggled to draw breaths big enough to fill its shape — like a suit of armor, this symphony’s chest remains puffed no matter who’s attempting to wear it. But far worse, to me, are those interpretations of the Third that allow themselves to get swept away by the “Eroica” of it all, that forget that a hero is, in this instance, merely a man. Beethoven learned this the hard way; long story, but the Third was originally titled “Bonaparte.” (Eminently masculine, indeed.)
In any case, Noseda’s Third was a charm, deferential to the symphony’s deliberate designs (Leonard once described Ludwig as “incapable of making a casual remark”) but deliberate enough himself to enhance its details in high resolution, polish its surface, restore its gleam.
I mentioned “Beethoven at his busiest” earlier, and the Third is nothing if not that. Thursday was also Noseda at his most animated. A list of physical Noseda-isms jotted in my notebook during the performance suggests he would also be excellent at charades: “cross-country skiing,” “sprinkling salt from a great height,” “tearing down unwanted drapes,” “swatting at a diving bat,” “dropping a pebble in a puddle,” “hugging the sun.”
This 40-minute dance before the orchestra yielded a Third that moved gracefully between brute strength and uncanny delicacy. The expansive first movement — itself a shock to the symphonic system when it premiered in 1805 — felt faithful and familiar, yet shot through with a fresh energy and clarity. Ditto the funeral march of the second movement, which often takes on the monochrome of a monument but on Thursday built to extraordinary drama and color. A crackling scherzo was followed by a finale steeped in the piece’s revolutionary spirit, Noseda fanning the flames on either side of the stage into a combustible crescendo.
Post readers have responded with mixed comments about Noseda’s approach to this cycle. Some think he’s leading the orchestra too aggressively; I’d argue that he’s leading us to listen to Beethoven more closely.
We still have several symphonies to go, and about a year before the NSO resumes the cycle in spring 2023. But if there is a theme already developing across these performances as we reach the cycle’s halfway point, it may simply be the goal of bringing the music of Beethoven down from the clouds and back into the body, where it belongs.
