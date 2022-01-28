In 2022, it may seem strange to spot “eminently masculine” and “greatest variety of expression” in the same description, given that the former has seemed to evolve into a cultural stay against the latter. I’ve heard many accounts of the Third that struggled to draw breaths big enough to fill its shape — like a suit of armor, this symphony’s chest remains puffed no matter who’s attempting to wear it. But far worse, to me, are those interpretations of the Third that allow themselves to get swept away by the “Eroica” of it all, that forget that a hero is, in this instance, merely a man. Beethoven learned this the hard way; long story, but the Third was originally titled “Bonaparte.” (Eminently masculine, indeed.)