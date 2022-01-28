But the dancers have been forever changed. They return to this ballet with new perspectives on their mental and physical health, their goals and their art. For the company’s leading ballerinas, who had gained and then lost an iconic part in the ballet repertoire — “Swan Lake’s” dual role of Odette/Odile, one a captive, the other a predator — their dream deferred is now a dream come true. But it’s also much more.
To understand what the dancers have gone through to be able to pick up where they left off, I spoke with the four women — Katherine Barkman, Eun Won Lee, Maki Onuki and Adelaide Clauss — scheduled to star in “Swan Lake.” Here, in their own words, are their stories of loss, grit and how the pandemic shaped them.
Katherine Barkman, 25
“This was definitely the most challenging thing I’ve dealt with in my career so far,” says Katherine Barkman, who joined the company in 2018 after dancing with Ballet Manila in the Philippines. “As a dancer you always have a schedule, and suddenly your schedule is just ‘wait and see.’ And we did.
“Now we’re back, and the music is on and the piano is rolling and the swans are all in their tutus, and the word that comes to mind is ‘presence.’ I don’t want to miss any of these moments. It’s too precious. That’s what I’m feeling — being present for every single moment of this ballet.”
When the global shutdown happened, Barkman took her dog and moved in with her family in Bucks County, Pa. She set up a barre and a piece of vinyl Marley dance flooring in the basement “and just holed up there.” It was a chance to go back to the basics.
“It was a very quiet time, where I could create a new relationship with my own work,” she says. “As a young dancer, performing and everything that goes with it can seem very loud. And then suddenly it’s quiet. You wonder, ‘What am I doing? Is it for the audience, or is it for me?’ And what worked out for me was to regain my truest love for this art form that wasn’t adulterated. It wasn’t in a performance setting. Even if no one’s looking at me, this is how I really want to spend my time, just perfecting my tendus in my parents’ basement.
“There’s something satisfying when your will comes from a very pure place within yourself,” Barkman continues, “and it’s not coming from an outside source of affirmation. When it was time to get back in studio, I felt less burdened by my own expectations. I was able to connect with the simplicity of the work in a genuine way.
“ ’Swan Lake’ is such a massive undertaking for any ballet company. It’s big for every single person on the stage. But I’m not trying to dazzle anybody. I’m trying to get an Odette/Odile that’s coming from inside first, from what my soul is trying to express and letting that radiate on the stage.
“I can see it in my head over and over again, this wonderful experience calling to me every day. There’s a lot of classical ballet technique, of course — the turns and fouettés, the whole shebang — but I love how Julie is focusing on the soul of the character. That’s really special for a ballerina to gain. It’s tremendous to have that passed down. Ballet is such a hand-me-down art. You can’t read about it in an encyclopedia. Someone has to hand-tailor it for you. I’m really enjoying just talking about it with her, and hearing what she wants the movement to convey emotion-wise.”
Barkman says her goal is “to able to work quietly and perform grandly. To discover more about myself as an artist, to ask more intelligent questions, to work like a student, go back to basics and then share all of that onstage. Because people come to the theater to be entertained and see something whimsical — but they also come to feel something real.”
Eun Won Lee, 30
Eun Won Lee, who joined the company in 2016 from the Korean National Ballet, spent much of the shutdown with her family in Seoul. “I took private ballet classes at my former teacher’s studio, and some group classes,” she says. “But I couldn’t take a class every day. Sometimes I gave myself a class at home, by myself. I also had the opportunity to perform onstage there in October 2020, at a gala performance, with a live audience in masks.
“Still, I got very depressed,” Lee continues. “A dancer’s life is very short, and I thought that maybe it would not be possible to go back onstage. It was so long to wait. You don’t know what the future is going to be, and that scared me.
“I tried to keep studying English every day. My sister helped me. We spoke English together and watched movies together in English. My favorite was ‘The Notebook.’ Love stories — that’s what I needed at the time, romantic stories. I also took yoga and Pilates, and tried to learn new things.”
For Lee, at times those months felt like she had swapped out one uncertain experience for another. “Before the pandemic I was homesick. I had lots of stress mentally and physically,” she says. “I was just exhausted. It wasn’t the dancing — it was being alone in this country. So going back to Korea was very positive, seeing my niece and nephews growing up. But I couldn’t keep up my dancing there. Now I’m back here with more passion and positive energy.”
She has also dug more deeply into her portrayal of Odette/Odile, a role she performed with the Korean National Ballet. “But I didn’t know then that there was so much drama in the 'white swan’ pas de deux,” Lee says. Kent and Associate Artistic Director Victor Barbee, she adds, “have told me about developing relationships with different characters in each scene, so every movement is meaningful. Also when I danced in Korea, I was very young, so I didn’t really know what was going on when I was dancing. Now I understand more than before.
“Dancing is more precious to me now. I believe that art cures our feelings, and gives us hope. So the more the world gets hostile, the more we need the arts.”
Getting back to work has meant another adjustment: “I’m getting used to living alone again.”
Maki Onuki, 37
Maki Onuki, who joined the Washington Ballet in 2004, performed in a previous production of “Swan Lake” in 2015 when Septime Webre was company director. At that time, Onuki’s focus was on the ballet’s technical demands.
“This time I’m approaching it more artistically,” she says. “I want the whole show to be more about feeling, and putting all those details into the steps rather than just the technical points. Especially for Odette, each step has to speak. From the point where I meet Siegfried and I’m scared at the beginning, and a bit shy, and then I start to open up and then I get scared again, all those emotional changes build up and give more depth to the role. With all the gestures and even the pantomime, I want to show the difference in her heart, more than just looking like a beautiful swan.”
Still, Onuki says, she has struggled to regain confidence in her technique, which suffered during the long period without formal daily practice. She and her husband, Washington Ballet dancer and rehearsal assistant Tamas Krisza, stuck out the quarantine in their D.C. apartment. “Having Tamas with me definitely helped. He was my rock,” she says. “He’s probably why I could get through it without going crazy.” But there was only so much ballet training they could do at home.
“I did some cross-training: squats, push-ups, things I don’t usually do during the season,” Onuki says. “And lunges, exercises that are heavier on the legs, like men would do. But I couldn’t keep my body strong enough. And when I came back to the studio I felt really, really weak. I had a difficult time doing anything.
“Finally, during the recent ‘Nutcracker’ performances, I felt, ‘Oh, I can dance again!’ Until then it was quite a struggle. During quarantine time, when we came back to the studio we were able to do some small things, a virtual gala, and dance on film, and that did help. But those were mostly contemporary movement, so when it comes to classical movement, it’s difficult when you haven’t done it for more than a year. Classical ballet requires very different steps and stamina, and I felt like I lost it.
“But now I finally I feel like I am back. Sometimes my ankles still feel weak, or my knees don’t feel strong enough, but all in all I feel good.
“I felt like I took the art for granted when I didn’t have the pandemic problem. And now I want to enjoy it more. I cannot dance forever, and while I can, I want to give it everything. I didn’t quite feel that before. I think maybe because I was younger, and I felt physically strong, so things didn’t feel as hard. I mean, ballet is hard, but it didn’t feel as hard then as it does now. I still like to physically push it, of course, but I care more about the art part than the physical part.”
Adelaide Clauss, 23
“I remember vividly the last day when we were in the studio” before the global shutdown in March 2020, says Adelaide Clauss, who joined the company in 2016 from American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company. “We did a run-through of the ballet to record what we’d done so far. At that point we thought ‘Swan Lake’ would just be postponed. Then it became how to keep dancing — in any form.
“I went back home to Buffalo and lived with my father for a couple months. I danced in his living room on a little square of Marley. I was dancing on the carpet at first. Then my old ballet studio had some spare squares of flooring, and my dad helped me put together a little square to dance on.
“Before this, it was unheard of to be spending any length of time dancing in your home,” she adds. “Then being able to be back in front of a live audience for ‘Nutcracker’ — that was pretty surreal. Because when you’re on a little square of Marley, you’re on a little square. And dancing in front of an audience feels very far away. Now, it’s ‘Wow, we really did do it!’ ”
Echoing the words of her colleagues, Clauss says the ordeal inspired fresh passion for her art form.
“I’m more grateful for every moment in the studio,” she says. “That was something I’d never gone through — a period when I couldn’t get into a studio. That’s a sense that doesn’t leave you: how lucky you are to be here and be learning from someone at the front of the room, and be dancing with a partner. Oh, my gosh, incredible! It’s like a restart button.”
The Washington Ballet performs “Swan Lake,” staged by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee and featuring the Washington Ballet Orchestra, at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater Feb. 9-13. $25-$175. kennedy-center.org.