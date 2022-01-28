“This time I’m approaching it more artistically,” she says. “I want the whole show to be more about feeling, and putting all those details into the steps rather than just the technical points. Especially for Odette, each step has to speak. From the point where I meet Siegfried and I’m scared at the beginning, and a bit shy, and then I start to open up and then I get scared again, all those emotional changes build up and give more depth to the role. With all the gestures and even the pantomime, I want to show the difference in her heart, more than just looking like a beautiful swan.”